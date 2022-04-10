Bagunas' 32 points vs Fujitsu help Oita Miyoshi avoid relegation

BRYAN Bagunas made sure Oita Miyoshi will stay in the first division of the V.League in its four-set win over Fujitsu Kawasaki, 29-27, 25-21, 34-36, 25-19, on Sunday at Odawara Arena.

The Filipino spiker unloaded 32 markers off 26 kills, three blocks, and three aces as the Weisse Adler avoided relegation just a day after losing to the Red Spirit, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 15-13.

Bagunas saves day

Bagunas' efforts salvaged what would have been a nightmare season for the Weisse Adler which only recorded a 6-30 win-loss record in the 2021-22 season.

Kota Yamada chipped in 15 points from 12 attacks, two blocks and an ace, and Venezuelan import Emerson Rodriguez added 12 for Oita Miyoshi.

On the flipside, Fujitsu Kawasaki will remain in the second division after failing to sweep the challenger series which could have meant a promotion to the top flight.

Yanagida Hyakushiki led the Red Spirits with 24 points as locals Takuma Asano and Takumi Tanihira got 13 and 12, respectively.

Bagunas' attention now shifts to the Philippine men's national volleyball team as the Filipinos aim to claim the gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi after their silver medal finish in Manila back in 2019.

