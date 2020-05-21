Top spiker Bryan Bagunas' patience tested while undergoing quarantine

BRYAN Bagunas has arrived from Japan but he's still holed up in a Quezon City hotel waiting to get clearance to join his family.

He's trying to stay patient.

Bagunas decided to come home since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wiped out a pocket tournament that his club Oita Miyoshi was supposed to take part in this month. Japan V. Premier League is still in the offseason,

The reigning Mr. Volleyball arrived last Friday but before he could head home to join his family in Batangas, Bagunas needs to undergo strict government measures like a quarantine and swab test just like other Overseas Filipino Workers.

He expressed his disappointment on Tuesday night over the delayed results of swab tests and having to stay in a hotel room that Bagunas claimed cost a minimum P3,000 a night.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

But he tried mightily to keep his cool when contacted by SPIN.ph.

“Sa Japan di naman ganon kahigpit. Pero dito sa atin pag ka arrive ko may mga procedures talaga,” said Bagunas, a member of the Philippine team that made a brave run to a silver medal in the last Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

“Pero maganda din naman yung ginawa nila na procedure kasi mas mababantayan talaga yung mga bumabalik kung sino ang infected.”

Five days in, the former UAAP MVP out of National University is staying patient but longs to spend more time with his family in Batangas, saying he has been away from kin for much of the time since his college days.

“Pabor din naman kasi to sakin kasi matagal din ako napalayo sa family ko since college ako malayo na ako sa kanila, limited pa yung time na makasama ko sila,” he said. “Siguro ito naman yung time na family naman yung unahin ko, na enjoy ko naman yung moment na maka-bonding sila kasi eto na yung chance na maka-bonding sila. “

Continue reading below ↓

Bagunas vowed to make up for lost time once cleared to go home.

“Sobrang excited ako makasama sila. Tagal ko sila di nakasama talaga," he said. “Siguro para sa'kin okay na 'yung makasama ko sila sa bahay like manuod ng movie tapos kakain kami ng magkakasabay sa isang table.

"Like mag-set ng simple celebration sa lahat ng blessings na dumating sa akin. Pero syempre kelangan sa bahay lang. Yun lang siguro as of now sapat na, masaya na ako."

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The star outside hitter of the Philippine men’s volleyball team assured that he will return with the Weisse Adler once the situation allows it.

“Sure naman na babalik ako sa OITA kasi pinaiwan na din nila yung gamit ko. Ang plan nila is pabalikin nila ako ng September pero depende pa din sa situation,” said Bagunas.