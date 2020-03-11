Bryan Bagunas poised for Japan contract renewal, set for Spikers’ Turf stopover

BRYAN Bagunas is set for play for another year with Oita Miyoshi and make his return in the Spikers’ Turf in the offseason of Japan V.Premier League.

The National University standout has returned to Japan on Wednesday after receiving the Philippine Sportswriters’ Association (PSA) Awards Mr. Volleyball last Friday at the Manila Hotel.

The National University standout will play another pocket tournament with Oita Miyoshi this May and he revealed that his club team has been convincing him to serve as import again next V. Premier League season.

“Siguro next season ng V-League andon ulit ako parang kinakausap na ako noong club team ko na kukunin nila ulit ako, irerenew nila ako,” Bagunas said. “So magtutuluy-tuloy ako sa international league and doon lang muna ako and aral ng mga volleyball techniques and pagdating dito apply din sa national team para makatulong sa bansa.”

Bagunas assured that Oita Miyoshi will continue to allow him to play for the Philippine men’s volleyball team in the 2020 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand in April — barring any postponement due to the Coronavirus outbreak —and the AVC Cup in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in August.

Continue reading below ↓

“Yung owner naman ng team namin sa Japan is sobrang bait niya. Sabi niya basta may liga kami sa national team papayagan daw niya ako, so basta may liga ang national team makakapaglaro ako [para] sa Pilipinas,” said Bagunas, who delivered the silver medal-clinching hit in the semifinals of the 30th Southeast Asian Games that dethroned Thailand.

Continue reading below ↓

After their pocket tournament in May, Bagunas will make his return in the Spikers’ Turf, but he didn’t reveal his team yet.

“Of course dito sa Pilipinas, sa Spikers’ Turf, makakapaglaro ako, offseason naman yun sa Japan pero di ko pa sure kung saan,” he said.

Bagunas is grateful to all his blessings from his UAAP championship and MVP last year, the Japanese stint, the SEA Games silver medal to his first-ever PSA Mr. Volleyball crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The men’s volleyball icon vows to continue learning volleyball the Japanese way so he could share it to the Filipino players.

“Yung disiplina talaga yun yung nakita ko sa Japanese na players talagang grabe yung disiplina nila talagang pag training, training. Yung mga basic techniques ibang iba talaga sa Japan talagang marami kang matututunan,” Bagunas said. “Apply ko lang siya ng apply para maadapt ko siya para maapply ko rin sa national team pwede ko din mashare sa iba kong teammates dito.”