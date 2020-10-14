Brazil volleyball great Sheilla Castro to play in innovative US league

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    by Associated Press
    A day ago
    NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Three-time Brazilian Olympian Sheilla Castro is coming out of retirement to play in a new U.S. professional volleyball league early next year.

    She also hopes to make another Olympic team after already capturing two gold medals during a decorated career.

    At 37, Castro will be the oldest player so far to commit to playing — and she would be 38 for next summer's Tokyo Olympics if chosen for the Brazilian national team. Castro captured Olympic gold with Brazil at the 2008 Beijing Games and again in 2012 at London.

    Castro, who welcomed twins in November 2018, will join U.S. stars like Jordan Larson playing in the new league.

    Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, announced in April its plans for a six-week indoor league to begin play in February.

    Players will help govern the league, which won’t conflict with the Americans' preparations ahead of the 2021 Games. It will feature an innovative format without general managers or owners. Four captains will choose their teams one week then a points system from that week will determine the captains for the next week of competition.

      Athletes Unlimited also started a pro softball league that completed its first season in late August.

