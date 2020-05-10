One extra-special day for 'rookie mom' Cha Cruz-Behag

JUST six months into her so-called new sport, volleyball star Cha Cruz-Behag is already enjoying the routine.

The F2 Logistics stalwart is having the time of her life as a first-time mother to Leon Sol, taking care of the half-a-year old baby together with hubby Ray Behag while both of them are quarantined at home during this time of the pandemic.

As a new mother, Cha admitted feeling like a rookie player.

“Feeling ko panibagong sport (ito). It’s super-overwhelming, buti magaling 'yung teammate na nakuha ko. Teamwork talaga kami with regards to Sol kaya enjoy yung bawat ginagawa namin,” she said.

“Siyempre may (time) nakakapagod, may puyatan, but everything is worth it. One of the best things that happened in my life.”

The birth of her son made the celebration of Mother’s Day to the Behags extra special, which the couple celebrated by feasting on pre-ordered Samgyeopsal on Sunday.

Nothing beats motherhood, after all.

“Ngayon na naging nanay na ako alam ko na what you guys are going through. Masarap maging nanay, mahirap but at the same time everything is worth it,” said the national player out of De La Salle University.

“Especially pag nakikita mo ‘yung anak mo naaamoy mo, nayayakap mo, sulit lahat ng pagod mo.”

But while taking care of the baby and her family has been eating up most of her time nowadays, Cha admitted misses being on the court and playing the real sport she loves most.

“First love ko pa rin yung passion ko which is playing volleyball. Kahit anong mangyari, I’m still going to be a volleyball player,” said the 31-year-old outside hitter known for her moniker ‘Ms. Everything.’

“Nakaka-miss ‘yung real competition, ‘yung training everyday, ‘yung hard training ni coach RDJ (Ramil De Jesus), ‘yung bonding ko with my teammates, ‘yung every discipline and routine before,” she added. “Kasi ngayon very flexible and pretty much revolve around my son. Talagang mami-miss mo.”

But since giving birth, the two-time UAAP Finals MVP admitted not in playing condition and needs to get in shape first before thinking about coming back to the court.

“Kailangan makabalik ako sa kundisyon, but we’ll surely get there,” she said.

Besides, taking care of the baby serves like a workout for her, too.

“Yung weight niya ngayon pang one year old na, so parang nagli-lift ako ng weights,” said Mrs. Behag with a giggle.

It won’t be long before Cha returns to active playing. But for sure, she’ll always have the time of her life being wife to Ray and mother to dear Sol.

“It’s one of the best things that happened in my life,” she stressed. “Masarap maging nanay.”