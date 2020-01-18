BIANCA Tripoli showed the way as Perpetual Help defeated San Sebastian College, 29-31, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20, for its first win in NCAA Season 95 women's volleyball tournament at the Arena in San Juan.

Tripoli had 17 points as Perpetual Help bounced back from a loss to College of St. Benilde in the opener.

Jhona Rosal had 14 points and 20 digs, Dana Persa added 11 points and 12 digs, while Jenny Gaviola had eight markers and eight excellent sets.

“For the past days kami bago naglaro, nakita ko maayos 'yung performance ng team ko. 'Yun nga problema namin 'pag actual game, sobrang erratic,” said Perpetual Help coach Macky Cariño. “Medyo siguro sobrang gusto talaga namin manalo kasi galing nga kami sa talo, 'yun siguro ang main reason kung bakit nagiging gan'un 'yung laro ng team ko.”

Shane Requierme scored 16 points, including two service aces, while Jamille Carreon added 11 points for San Sebastian, winless in two matches.

Continue reading below ↓

In the men’s division, Louie Ramirez continued to shine in his new position as open spiker, leading Perpetual Help to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-21 victory over San Sebastian.

Ramirez, a former middle blocker, had 17 points, while Ronniel Rosales added 10 as the Altas joined idle Arellano on top with a 2-0 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, defending juniors champion Perpetual Help also posted its second straight win as Noel Kampton fired 21 points to torch San Sebastian, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.