Hottest coach in college volleyball is 'Mr. Cool' during games

CSB Lady Blazers tactician Jerry Yee has always been known to be a man of few words in the sidelines — even in the heat of the moment.

After a lopsided 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 victory in Game One of the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament Finals against Lyceum, Yee revealed why he prefers to stay calm under pressure than unleash on his wards.

Yee on coaching calmly

"Siyempre mara-rattle lang lalo ['yung players], depende sa coach or depende sa situation," said Yee. "Kapag dadagdagan mo pa 'yung mga problema nila, eh 'di siyempre lalong magkakagulo."

Moreover, the champion coach embraces his role as a peacemaker for his teams when manning the sidelines.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Probably today, ang job ko was to keep everybody calm. Medyo malaki 'yung crowd ng kalaban [Lyceum] so kalma lang, execute lang, laro lang nang laro," he added.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

While also leading the Adamson Lady Falcons' breakout run in the UAAP, Yee and the Lady Blazers are now one win away from repeating their Season 97 sweep in the NCAA.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But even on the cusp of a title repeat, the veteran tactician is not letting his guard down.

"We have to be prepared, so meron dapat tayong Plan B and Plan C," Yee stressed. "Hindi lang sila 'yung magbabasa ng game namin dahil we have to read our own game as well and make adjustments."

The Taft side's first crack at another NCAA gold will be on Friday, April 14 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.