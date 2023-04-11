Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Benilde spikers dominate Lyceum, move on cusp of NCAA title repeat

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    CSB's Gayle Pascual
    CSB Lady Blazers now one win away from another season sweep
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    COLLEGE of St. Benilde easily dispatched finals debutant Lyceum, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, in Game One of the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament finals on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    Gayle Pascual shook off rust from a three-week break with a 15-point outing on 12 attacks and three blocks — the only player to reach double figures for both sides - as Benilde moved one win away from a title repeat.

      "[Sa Game Two], gusto naming ulitin 'yung game namin ngayon na relaxed and with composure" said Pascual. "Siyempre gusto ng team tapusin na ... pero pag-tatrabahuan talaga namin ulit 'yun."

      CSB wins Game One vs. Lyceum

      The Lady Pirates tallied just one block point and one service ace all-match long. Worse they made 23 unforced errors in an NCAA Finals debut to forget.

      Game Two of the best-of-three finals is set on Friday, April 14.

