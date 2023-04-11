Benilde spikers dominate Lyceum, move on cusp of NCAA title repeat

COLLEGE of St. Benilde easily dispatched finals debutant Lyceum, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19, in Game One of the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball tournament finals on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Gayle Pascual shook off rust from a three-week break with a 15-point outing on 12 attacks and three blocks — the only player to reach double figures for both sides - as Benilde moved one win away from a title repeat.

"[Sa Game Two], gusto naming ulitin 'yung game namin ngayon na relaxed and with composure" said Pascual. "Siyempre gusto ng team tapusin na ... pero pag-tatrabahuan talaga namin ulit 'yun."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The Lady Pirates tallied just one block point and one service ace all-match long. Worse they made 23 unforced errors in an NCAA Finals debut to forget.

Game Two of the best-of-three finals is set on Friday, April 14.