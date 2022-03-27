Bryan Bagunas drops 42 as Oita Miyoshi ends 11-match slide

BRYAN Bagunas erupted for a career-best 42 points to power Oita Miyoshi to a skid-snapping victory over VC Nagano, 20-25, 25-19, 30-32, 25-21, 15-13, on Sunday in the V.League men's division at Shiojiri City Gymnasium.

The Filipino import unleashed 36 kills, three blocks, and three service aces to finally halt the Weisse Adler's 11-match losing streak and finish the season in ninth place with a 6-30 record.

Locals Kota Yamada and Kyogo Kawaguchi added 14 points each to step up in the absence of Venezuelan spiker Emerson Rodriguez and bounce back from Oita Miyoshi's 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20 loss on Saturday.

The job, though, isn't done for Bagunas as the Weisse Adler fight for their spot in the top flight and avoid relegation in April.

Rivan Nurmulki buoyed the bottom-feeding VC Nagano (5-31) with 24 points.

Marck Espejo sees limited action

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo only played in the last two sets and scored three in FC Tokyo's 25-21, 25-12, 26-24 loss to Panasonic at Machida City Gymnasium.

Tokyo dropped its third straight match to remain at eighth place at 9-24.

Espejo also played limited minutes in the straight sets loss to the Panthers, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, a day prior.

In the women's division, Jaja Santiago pumped eight markers as Saitama Ageo Medics bounced back with a 25-12, 25-17, 28-26 victory over the Okayama Seagulls at Sanyo Fureai Park Gymnasium

The Filipina middle blocker had five attacks and three blocks to rise to a 17-13 card.

Yuka Sato led Saitama with 18 points, Lorenne Teixeira had 17 buoyed by her 12 kills, three aces, and two blocks, and Mami Uchiseto got 12.

It's a sweet redemption for the Ageo Medics after losing to Toyota Auto Body, 25-21, 19-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-17, on Saturday.

