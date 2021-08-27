AVC sets May 2022 as new date for Senior Women's Volleyball tilt

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation will heed the Asian Volleyball Confederation's (AVC) suggestion to move the 21st Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship to May next year instead of October because of the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The continental tournament, a qualifier for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, was originally scheduled for August 29 to September 5 in Pampanga but was shelved because of the rising cases of virus infections all over the world.

The PNVF floated an October schedule for the championship but this would run contrary to the International Volleyball Federation world calendar.

AVC President Rita Subowo said in the confederation’s letter to PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara on Wednesday that the competition could be held from May 15 to 22, 2022.

The AVC Board of Administration, after an online meeting on Tuesday, requested the FIVB to organize the Asian championship in May “in order for the women's teams to obtain FIVB World Ranking points from the 2021 continental tournament like other confederations.”

"It will be good for the organizer to have the leading teams of Asia to participate in this championship," Subowo said.

The FIVB proposed to use continental ranking to select the two qualified teams for the World Championship with China and Japan earning the slots as the top two in Asia. The remaining qualified teams will then be selected based on their world ranking,

The Philippine Sports Commission, meanwhile, approved the PNVF's proposed national team for volleyball and beach volleyball.

In a special virtual board meeting held last August 17, the PSC granted PNVF's quota of 20 athletes for each of the men and women volleyball teams and eight players for each of the men and women beach volleyball squads.

The national team—supported by the PSC and Rebisco—includes four coaches each for the men and women volleyball teams and two coaches apiece for the men and women beach volleyball squads.

