Arellano coach's gamble pays off as super subs put finishing touches vs Mapua

ARELLANO University coach Obet Javier gave credit to his second stringers as the Lady Chiefs cruised to their second straight win in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament.

Bench players put on the exclamation mark as the four-peat seeking squad proved too much for Mapua University, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12, on Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Javier revealed that although he was wary that his decision to sit out his starters for the remainder of the third set, but he has his confidence in his second six.

“‘Yung nangyari kanina sa last part, gusto ko rin ilabas ‘yung mga bata. Pero kumbaga, timing lang. Pero sa practice maganda naman ang performance ng second six ko,” said the veteran mentor.

“Actually, minsan tinatalo pa ng stringers ko ‘yung first six eh. Kailangan ko lang tumyempo, tinitignan ko rin ‘yung score, hindi ko naman basta pwedeng isugal na ilabas ang bata,” he added.

Lorraine Pecana, Charmina Dino, Nicole Sasuman, Donnalyn Paralejas Alyana San Gregorio and Jaqueline Ortiz provided the added boost for the Lady Chiefs, who are currently at the solo No. 1 spot (2-0).

Javier also added that even during the two-day break due to the ashfall caused by the eruption of Mt. Taal, the team still pushed through with training.

“Diretso kami, kahit na sabihin natin may ash fall diretso pa rin kami. Hindi kami pwedeng magpahinga, alam naman natin ‘yung season ngayon very competitive ang mga teams dito,” he said.

AU will face Jose Rizal University on Thursday next week.