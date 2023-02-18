Rookie Laika Tudlasan impresses in debut as Arellano still has JRU's number

ARELLANO University drew first blood in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball opener with a commanding sweep of Jose Rizal University, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23, at the San Andres Complex.

Last year's stepladder semifinal clash between the Lady Chiefs and Lady Bombers saw Arellano clinch a Finals berth after a grueling four-set win.

This time around, it was a breakout debut for rookie Laika Tudlasan which paved the way for another Arellano triumph over JRU, with 23 markers on 18 attacks and a staggering 5 service aces to cap off a remarkable NCAA opening salvo.

Taking over the frontline baton from graduated spiker Princess Bello, Tudlasan wasted no time in making her presence felt on the court as she landed three straight points in the closing stages of Set 1 to take the early edge.

Arellano's net defense led by Risa Batindaan stepped up in the second frame to hold off the Lady Bombers' comeback bid before Tudlasan took over once again in a nip-and-tuck third-set contest for the victory.

Since the Lady Chiefs' preseason tilt in the Shakey's Super League, Arellano head coach Roberto Javier has always believed in the potential of her newest young gun who particularly excels in serving.

"Sa Shakey's [Super League] pa lang, nakita ko na si Laika [Tudlasan] na talagang may potential," Javier said.

"Lagi ko lang ni-reremind [si Laika], ... 'wag ka lang ma-excite [masyado] kung anuman nangyayari sa laro mo. Ang importante, 'yung service pumasok muna."

