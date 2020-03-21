Regine Arocha not availing extended eligibility being offered by NCAA

WHILE there are players who were pleased with the NCAA decision to give graduating players a extra year to compete, Arellano University star Regine Arocha as decided it’s time to move on.

League officials announced senior players will be evaluated and given another shot after a number of second-semester sports in Season 95 was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Arocha, Lady Chiefs top hitter and former NCAA MVP, rued the missed chances, but is quick to refocus as she is set to graduate from her business administration course.

“Dun naman po sa extra playing year na binibigay nila, ‘di na po siguro ako lalaro,” said Arocha, 23.

Arellano was in strong second spot behind St. Benilde when the season was called off.

“Tama na po ‘yung six years in college. Gusto ko na pong gumraduate.”

“My family is waiting for me to graduate po,” she said.

Management Committee chairman Peter Cayco of host school Arellano said the extended eligibility is only for “those who have not completed their events.”

Arocha, part of three NCAA champion teams, also noted that although it’s heartbreaking that her final year with the Lady Chiefs has come to an end, she will have to accept the situation.

“Just like what I've said in my tweet, it hurts more than a heartbreak! Pinaghandaan po namin ‘yun ng isang taon pero ganyan ‘yung nangyari,” she said.

“As a graduating player syempre goal po namin ‘yung magandang exit,” she added. “Still can't believe na ganto ‘yung nangyari. But alam naman po namin na ‘yung safety po namin ‘yung iniisip nila kaya thankful din po kami sa pagiging caring nila.”