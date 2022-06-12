Arellano, St. Benilde earn opening day wins in NCAA volleyball

ARELLANO University pounded out 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 victory over Mapua for a winning start in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena on Saturday.

"Siyempre maganda at nakabalik na tayo," said coach Obet Javier, who in his 10 seasons with the Lady Chiefs has won four NCAA titles. "Kahit short lang ang preparation, kahit paano yung first game, nakuha namin."

See PH spikers bow to powerhouse Thais in PNVF International Challenge

Nicole Sasuman introduced herself as one of Arellano's main offensive weapons with 13 points, including three service aces.

"Actually isa siya sa maasahan namin ngayon. Kahit sa practice, maganda ang performance niya. Hindi ako nagulat. Alam ko handa yung bata," said Javier on Sasuman.

Carla Donato, the new Lady Chiefs' captain, had three blocks and finished with eight points while Princess Bello added seven points, including two service aces, to go with nine digs.

Gunning for a four-peat, Arellano is now without main hitters Regine Arocha and Necole Ebuen and setter Sarah Verutiao.

Continue reading below ↓

"Panibagong challenge naman sa akin. Alam naman natin na napakaraming magagaling na team. Maganda itong season na ito, talagang challenging," said Javier.

Alyanna Ong had three blocks for a seven-point effort to lead the Lady Cardinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The CSB Lady Blazers score a quick win. PHOTO: NCAA

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

St. Benilde swept San Beda, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15.

Continue reading below ↓

Gayle Pascual powered the Lady Blazers with her 10 points from eight kills, while Mycah Go also had 10 markers in the win.

Maxinne Tayag and Mae Manalac paced the Lady Red Spikers with five apiece.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.