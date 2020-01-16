Arellano Lady Chiefs show no rust from lull, rip Mapua for back-to-back wins

REGINE Arocha shone anew as Arellano University made short work of Mapua University, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12, for its second win in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Arocha, once again, flaunted her efficiency in attacking as she nailed 17 kills out of 30 attempts for team-high 19 points to dispatch the debuting Lady Cardinals in just 72 minutes.

Besides the graduating spiker, Princess Bello and Carla Donato were also instrumental with seven points apiece as well as Necole Ebuen, Mikaela Juanich and setter Sarah Verutiao adding six markers each.

“Ang performance ng team, kumpara noong first game, medyo mas maganda ngayon kasi kumbaga naumpisahan namin ng tama,” said Arellano head coach Obet Javier.

“Lagi ko lang sinasabi sa mga bata na every game dapat ‘yung, kahit sa practice, i-treat niyo na pwedeng championship game or last na taon mo na sa paglalaro,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Despite the cancellation of last Monday’s game against Emilio Aguinaldo College due to Taal Volcano’s eruption, the Lady Chiefs kept their strong form with Javier having the luxury to rotate all his players.

Jonina Mae Fernandez was the lone bright spot for Mapua with 10 points as her squad absorbed a forgettable season debut.