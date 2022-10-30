Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Canino stars as La Salle beats Laure-less UST to stay unbeaten in SSL

    2 hours ago
    Angel Canino and the La Salle Lady Spikers lead Pool F.
    PHOTO: SSL

    LA Salle kept its unbeaten run in the Shakey's Super League, beating a University of Sto. Tomas squad missing Eya Laure, 22-25, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21, on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

    With scoring ace Alleiah Malaluan sidelined due to illness, rookie standout Angel Canino erupted for 25 points as the Lady Spikers notched its fourth win and sit atop Pool F.

    "Pinaghahandaan talaga namin ang mga UAAP teams para makita din namin mga weaknesses namin at strengths nila [bago ang UAAP]," said Canino, although the Lady Spikers faced a Tigresses squad missing its queen.

    Laure recently shared photos on Instagram as she worked out at LA Fitness in Los Angeles.

    The senior Tigress missed the V-League battle with UP earlier this week as her team dropped to 0-2 in the standings. John Mark Garcia

