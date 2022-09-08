LOOK: Alyssa trains with national team ahead of Asean Grand Prix

ALYSSA Valdez was spotted training with the Philippine national team ahead of the Asean Grand Prix set to commence on Friday, September 9, in Thailand.

The Cool Smashers captain tagged along with the Creamline-Philippines team in its flight to Thailand on Wednesday but was not included in the 14-woman lineup released by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

However, photos released by the SMM Volleyball on Facebook on Thursday showed Valdez training with the Cool Smashers a day before the three-day tournament begins.

Valdez and the Cool Smashers reunited with their former head coach Tai Bundit who was also seen during the training session. Bundit resigned from his post in 2021 and returned to his hometown Thailand for good.

Valdez, who contracted dengue days before the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women opener, just recovered from the viral disease.

Middle blocker Risa Sato, who also missed the AVC Cup for Women due to health issues, returns to fill the hole left by Valdez.

Team Philippines - led by MVPs and team captain Jia Morado, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza - will take on the host country in its debut on Friday at 7 p.m., Vietnam on Saturday at 4 p.m., and Indonesia on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The ASEAN Grand Prix was firsr staged in 2019 with two legs held in Thailand and the Philippines. The national team finished in third place in both editions.

Completing the cast are Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference Finals MVP Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Fille Cayetano, Kyle Negrito, Rosemarie Vargas and Rizza Mandapat.

