Alyssa Valdez hopes new federation can boost PH volleyball return this year

ALYSSA Valdez is hoping that the newly formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. (PNVFI) would boost the return of volleyball action this year.

Valdez said that she is happy for the huge development in Philippine volleyball after president Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara and other leaders have been elected for the new sports association last week.

She hopes that PNVFI would end the inactivity of volleyball players for more than a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Very happy siyempre. As of the moment, I’m actually looking forward to have games na rin and hopefully makatulong yung federation natin to keep it going,” said the Creamline star at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The former Ateneo star can’t wait to return to action with the Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League, which is looking to stage its professional launch in April under a bubble setup at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

“But other than that I’m really excited to actually makalaro na and siyempre yung champion journey ko dito sa bahay ma-apply natin sa mga games na if ever,” she added.

Wearing a different hat as the president of Spikers’ Turf, Valdez is also seeking to bring back men’s volleyball action as a pro league but nothing is final yet as they are still in talks with the clubs.

“Honestly, we’re talking also within the group kung ano yung mga plans for Spikers’ Turf,” she said. “Hopefully, maging pro na rin so if ever makatuloy din tayo ng mga games kasi we all miss the men’s volleyball teams as we miss the women’s volleyball.”

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aside from their bid to return to team practices and restarting the league, the women’s national team star hopes that the new NSA would finally unite Philippine volleyball.

“Siyempre kaka-form lang din ng federation. We’ll wait for that and hopefully mas maganda kung magkaroon din ng unity aside sa lahat ng mga na-elect para siguro ma-spread nila yung unity on and off the court,” Valdez said. “We’re looking forward sa mga meetings nila and future statements nila na ibibigay for all of us.”