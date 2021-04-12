Alyssa on love for K-Drama, Sarah G, and the one thing she's proudest of

CHICAGO - It's only 7 in the morning and our beautiful speck in this universe that is the Philippines is still yawning from the previous night's orbit into a new day.

But somewhere around Manila, a city that barely sleeps, a superstar athlete has already been up since 6. And for the next two hours she will work out like a maniac with the anthem of 90s music blaring in her ears.

Meetings with executives from brands she reps, an afternoon power nap, more workouts, and film sessions before bedtime will soon engulf her overstuffed schedule of activities.

Somehow, somewhere in between, she scrapes time to eat.

Welcome to the beautiful, albeit hellaciously busy, world of Alyssa Valdez.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Two nights ago, I caught a break and was able to pierce through her bubble. Given how big a star she is, what with over 3 million followers on social media, I was half expecting a dash of taray.

I was pleasantly disappointed because Alyssa turned out to be genuinely nice and extremely generous with her time. I interviewed her for 72 minutes and I walked away with more juicy stuff than master interviewer Boy Abunda.

A statuesque 5-foot-9 and 110 pounds, you'd be surprised what she fuels her goddess-like frame with.

"Lots of rice," she says with a laugh.

Continue reading below ↓

But don't get any ideas. The ulam that goes with those pristine white carbs for breakfast, lunch, and dinner comes in moderation. Unless of course her favorite binagoongan is served, then maybe, the calorie counting is turned off, at least for a meal.

While her celebrity athlete life is regimented, her existence as a strong, independent-minded 27-year old woman is anything but bland and robotic.

MORE OFTEN THAN NOT, SHE UNFURLS HER DELIGHTFUL PONYTAIL AND KICKS BACK LIKE JUST ANOTHER ORDINARY GIRL NEXT DOOR.

She has a passion for K-dramas and admires the work of actor Soong Joong Ki. She is a fan of romantic comedies such as Just Go With It, preferably with a slice of ube cake to enhance the viewing pleasure.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We all know she can serve, toss, spike, and hit from the outside, but did you know that Alyssa can also out-sing anyone inside a karaoke joint?

Continue reading below ↓

"My favorite singer is myself," she joked before seriously confessing that, just like many of us, she worships in the altar of Sarah Geronimo. And on game days, Alyssa adds, she goes slow and mellow with hits by Sam Smith.

Of all the shiny hardware she has collected through the years, I asked her which one she cherishes the most.

"The Finals MVP award in 2014," she said without hesitation.

Continue reading below ↓

"We didn't expect anything back then in that Season 76 championship. It was the sweetest victory and award I've received."

Speaking of outstanding achievements, Alyssa oozes with a sense of joy and satisfaction after being able to give her parents a house and a car.

She owes much of her success to Ruel and Pablita, two honest, hardworking people whose sacrifices have enabled Alyssa and her siblings to rise above humble beginnings in San Juan, Batangas.

Continue reading below ↓

Alyssa also contemplated on her stints overseas in Thailand and Taiwan,

"It was a scary but fulfilling and a wonderful experience. I felt like I was a rookie trying to learn different cultures while learning more skills."

And while she is open to taking her talents to other distant shores in the future, her main focus right now is with perennial powerhouse Creamline in the PVL.

A pragmatist, she is aware that her athletic life is ticking on borrowed time and prays that good health and the continued support of the great people around her will allow more years on the court.

"Definitely, the thought of retirement scares me a lot. But once in a while I also talk to myself and try to figure out things I want and need to do after volleyball."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With the AB Psychology degree she earned at Ateneo in 2015, I wondered if Alyssa will eventually enter the medical field once he exits pro sports.

Continue reading below ↓

Perhaps, but she said would need "a few more science classes" before possibly turning into a Dr. Valdez.

ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND VOLLEYBALL. Much as I tried, I couldn't resist the temptation to ask Alyssa about the man in her life, the gorgeous Kiefer Ravena.

"It's a blessing having someone who understands you and supports you," she says.

Wedding bells?

Not so fast. Kiefer, whose star sparkles with the NLEX Warriors in the PBA, isn't likely to drop on one knee anytime soon.

"We talk about our future but as of the moment we want to maximize and focus also on our careers."

Continue reading below ↓

Not exactly what the power couple's throng of romantic fans want to hear, but it's an intellectual decision. Haste, they say, makes waste.

And besides, just like heaven, true love can wait.