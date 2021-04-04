Alyssa Valdez excited to take on fresh challenges in PVL pro debut

ALYSSA Valdez can't wait to get back to playing after a long layoff. A historic shift in Philippine volleyball weeks ago has made her more excited than ever.

For so long the face of Philippine volleyball and the most dominant player in the PVL, Valdez said it will be a whole new ballgame once the country's pioneering commercial league gets its season off the ground amid the pandemic.

This season will be unlike any other for the 17-year old league, which will not only be staging a professional tournament for the first time but will also be welcoming talent-laden teams which previously were part of the rival Philippine Superliga.

That puts Valdez in a unique position to rekindle old rivalries and build new ones as she and perennial PVL favorite Creamline get their first taste of competion in a tough, 12-team field that now includes Superliga powerhouse F2 Logistics and fellow newcomers Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo, Cignal and PLDT Home.

Continue reading below ↓

"It's an understatement to say that I'm excited about the coming season," said Valdez. "Magkikita-kita na kami dito sa PVL. I'm sure that it will be very difficult, pero tingin ko ito rin ang most exciting na PVL for the players and also for the fans."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Tentatively set for a mid- to late-May launch in a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, the PVL restart will have the former Ateneo Lady Eagles star crossing paths again with former college rivals like Ara Galang of La Salle.

Continue reading below ↓

Valdez and Ateneo batchmates like Jia Morado had not played against Galang or any of the other key players of those La Salle teams in a club competition since their epic clashes in the UAAP women's volleyball finals. Until now.

Valdez said she was with Kalei Mau, who is among the most feared spikers in the Super Liga, in one Southeast Asian Games, but they never got to play together after the F2 Logistics star encountered eligibility issues.

That, too, is something to look forward to for the Creamline high-flyer.

"Iba si Kalei," she said. "I'm sure meron akong matututunan once nagkalaban kami."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Ibat-ibang mga players ang mga magkikita uli [once the PVL begins," said the Batangas-born spiker. "I'm sure we'll bring the best out of each other."

Valdez admitted she's more motivated than ever to prepare for the coming season. It was just too bad the week-long training of Creamline at Ronac Center had to be shelved when Metro Manila and neighboring provinces were once again placed under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).

Continue reading below ↓

Although lacking in court time, Alyssa said the strength and conditioning programs that athletes were limited to during the pandemic have been beneficial in her case, since it enabled her to work on areas that she considers prone to injury.

"Quarantine taught me to focus on important muscles na dati madalas ma-injure," she said, pointing to her shoulder area and ankles.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Valdez is 27, considered the peak year for volleyball players. She enters that juncture of a decorated career motivated to take on fresh challenges in a bigger and better PVL that has become the united league fans had long been hoping for.

Does she feel any pressure to assert her supremacy in this new battleground?

Pressure, Valdez said, emanates only from her desire to be at her very best in every game she plays, for her team and the fans and a sport that has been so good to her.

Continue reading below ↓

"I feel pressure to perform well in every game I play," Valdez said. "I have a responsibility to play well and that's pushing we to work hard. So it's more of a challenge for me, and I welcome that challenge."

Well said, Alyssa.