Spikers Turf president Alyssa Valdez in talks with teams as league transitions to pros

ALYSSA Valdez is on a mission as a player and as a league official for the PVL and Spikers’ Turf next year.

Valdez is looking to lead Creamline to a third straight Open Conference title when the Premier Volleyball League holds its first professional tournament, while also working for the return to action of Spikers’ Turf.

Listed president when Spikers Turf was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018, Valdez is working to help get the men’s game back in action.

Only professional leagues are allowed to operate under quarantine.

Valdez said at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday that she is hoping to get Spikers’ Turf back in operation to keep the momentum going for Philippine men’s volleyball after its breakthrough silver medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Spikers’ Turf is also seeking to turn pro but Valdez and fellow league officials are still negotiating with the team owners.

They did not mention which teams or how many clubs are being lined up for the next tournament.

“We’re really looking forward to more tournaments. Sana mas madaming teams din ang makasali sa men’s tournament,” said Valdez.

“Magkakaroon ng possibilities na yung mga men’s players na meron din silang pwedeng puntahan after nila maglaro sa mga bawat teams nila sa college. Looking forward also to making the tournament as a pro league. We’re praying and hoping for that.”

Sports Vision president Ricky Palou said that they are looking to stage the Spikers’ Turf under a bubble concept but it won’t return side by side with the PVL in February.

“I think Alyssa has been pushing us to start also the Spikers’ Turf but were still studying the matter how to schedule this,” Palou said. “We’d like to have a bubble but we’re still trying to look on what kind of schedule we could come up with.”

The 27-year-old spiker admitted that she is still learning from Palou and other Sports Vision officials.

“Sir Ricky, Tita Eleanor, Tita Rhea (Navarro), Tita Mozzy (Ravena) and Sir Tony (Liao) are very supportive of my volleyball career ngayon. They want me to focus on my volleyball career with Creamline,” Valdez said. “That’s why they are also helping me with Spikers’ Turf. Actually, they’re the ones naman na talagang naggaguide sakin. So, as of the moment, I am just listening to them and learning all the things I have to learn.”

“Para in the near future makatulong din talaga tayo sa volleyball lalo na sa men’s volleyball,” she added.

“We’re really happy na kumbaga hind lang kami babalik as volleyball players, babalik pa kami as pro na,” Valdez said. “May added na inspiration pa kami para maglaro kami ng mas maganda and mas mataas na level ng volleyball kasi nga we’re named as pros already.“

The national team star already played in overseas pro leagues when she reinforced 3BB Nakornnont in the 2016 Thailand Volleyball League and Attack Line in Taipei in 2017.