Alohi Robins-Hardy bummed to sit out for Cignal due to lack of passport

ALOHI Robins-Hardy confirmed she miss Cignal’s debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) due to her lack of a Philippine passport, but vowed to be back once he's done with the process.

The Filipino-American setter took to Twitter to explain why she won’t be with the HD Spikers in the upcoming PVL bubble tournament starting on July 17 at the Centennial Gym in Laoag City.

“Obtaining my passport has been a long, difficult process but I am working on it,” wrote the 6-foot-3 setter on Wednesday. “I truly miss playing in front of the best fanbase.”

PVL officials said in previous interviews that Filipino-foreign players have to obtain Philippine passport to be eligible to play in its first tournament as a professional league.

In 2019, Robins-Hardy was selected to be part of the national team that won a bronze medal in the first leg of the ASEAN Grand Prix, but was later ruled ineligible to play in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games due to her passport woes.

'Don't count me out just yet'

The US-based player said she’s grateful for the support of the HD Spikers and vowed to return and keep chasing her dream of representing the country in international tournaments.

“But no doubt, I will be back soon! And make no mistake, playing for the Philippine flag is still a goal of mine,” she said.

“Don’t count me out just yet,” she concluded.

Robins-Hardy was instrumental in Cignal’s silver medal finish in the 2019 Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference, where they lost to Kalei Mau and F2 Logistics in the finals.

Without her, the Rachel Anne Daquis-led Cignal team will bank on newly acquired playmaker Ayel Estranero in their PVL debut.

