Alinsunurin hopes to see more Pinoy spikers play abroad

PHILIPPINE men’s volleyball team head coach Dante Alinsunurin is happy for Marck Espejo’s return in the Japan V.League.

For Alinsunurin, Espejo’s second Japan stint with his new club, FC Tokyo, is another milestone for Philippine men’s volleyball and a big boost for their goal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

“Masaya dahil another achievement na naman para sa member ng Men’s Volleyball Team,” the national team coach said. “Magangdang opportunity din para sa kanya dahil magkakaroon na naman siya ng exposure sa international leagues.”

Dante Alinsunurin on Pinoy spikers abroad

It will be the five-time MVP’s fourth international stint. He started as import of Oita Miyoshi in 2018 and played for Visakha in Thailand and Bani Jamra in Bahrain last year.

Aside from Espejo joining FC Tokyo, fellow national team star Bryan Bagunas has also committed to play for Oita Miyoshi for the third straight year.

Alinsunurin hopes both Espejo and Bagunas would open more overseas opportunities for other Filipino players.

“Hopeful din ako in the near future na may iba pang members na maging katulad nila ni Bryan Bagunas,” he said.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

With their commitment as imports in Japan V.League, both stars of the Philippine men’s volleyball team are set to miss the upcoming bubble training camp in Ilocos Norte for the biennial meet.

But Alinsunurin said that both stars playing in Japan is a huge step towards their goal to surpass their amazing silver medal run in the 2019 SEA Games.

“Nasa contract naman nila na dapat makalaro sila ng Sea Games, nagpaalam din naman siya sa akin at sa PNVF,” he said. “Para sa akin wala naman problem dun, dahil mas maganda pa nga ang exposure nila ni Bryan dahil sa international league sila naglalaro.”

Both V.League imports will be the only active men’s volleyball player as their teammates have been limited to individual trainings for over a year since Spikers’ Turf hasn’t returned to action this pandemic.

But Bagunas believes his teammates can still deliver in their gold medal bid despite not playing in a competitive tournament for more than a year.

“Ako sobrang laki ng tiwala ko sa mga teammates ko kasi kahit walang (liga). Pinipilit talaga nila magpakundisyon halos araw araw sila nagcoconditioning,” Bagunas said. “Talagang grabe nakikita ko yung eagerness nila na bumalik talaga sa kundisyon para sa Pilipinas. Feeling ko may mararating ulit tong men’s volleyball.”

