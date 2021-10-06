Alina Bicar joins Petro Gazz after stint with BaliPure

SETTER Alina Bicar has joined Petro Gazz for the next Premier Volleyball League season.

The Angels made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Bicar was Balipure’s starting setter in the PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte where had a 3-6 win-loss record.

The Water Defenders have lost three starters including Graze Bombita, who transferred to Cignal, and libero Julia Angeles, who joined champion Chery Tiggo after their contracts expired on Sept. 15.

Bicar, a member of the University of Sto. Tomas team that placed second to Ateneo in the UAAP two years ago, has started joining the Angels’ online training.

Alina Bica leaves Balipure

The young setter will work with veterans Chie Saet and Ivy Perez at Petro Gazz, which has top spikers Myla Pablo, Ces Molina and Grethcel Soltones and middle blockers Ria Meneses and Remy Palma.

Petro Gazz bagged bronze in the Open Conference after finishing fourth in the elimination with 6-3 card, losing to Creamline in the semifinals before beating Choco Mucho in the battle for third place.

The PVL is hoping to start its new season in February next year and looking to have a Reinforced Conference in October 2022.

