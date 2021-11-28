Air Force faces Manileno Spikers in opening match of PNVF men’s tilt

LIPA CITY — Men’s club volleyball action finally returns after two years as the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League opens on Monday at the Aquamarine Gymnasium.

Go for Gold Air Force, featuring national team players, takes on VNS Manileno Spikers at 10 a.m.

Aguilas coach Dante Alinsunurin is set to field the core of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medal winning team led by veteran setter Jessie Lopez, middle blockers Kim Malabunga and Francis Saura, libero Ricky Marcos as well as Air Force newcomers John Vic De Guzman and Mark Alfafara.

Air Force also has National University standouts Fauzi Ismail, Berhashidin Daymil and Kim Dayandante and University of the East star Lloyd Josafat as they open their Pool A campaign against the VNS side that has Geuel Asia, Vince Abrot and Roniey Adviento.

Men's volleyball action returns

MRT-Negros takes on Sabong International at 1:30 pm, while Team Dasma Monarchs faces Global Remit at 4 p.m. in Pool B action.

The Cavite-based spikers have UST standouts Jayvee Sumagaysay, Wewe Medina and TJ Tajanlangit, NU product Madz Gampong and Far Eastern University stalwarts Mark Callado and Kris Silang.

Former NU Lady Bulldogs coach Norman Miguel will call the shots for the Monarchs as they take on a Global Remit side that has national team setter Ish Polvorosa, libero Jack Kalingking and spiker Joeven Dela Vega and ex college stars Ron Medalla, Joshua Villanueva, Bonjomar Castel and Peter Quiel.

Basilan is in Pool A with coach Ariel Dela Cruz fielding club tournament veterans Jason Sarabia, Esmail Kasim, Al-Frazin Abdulwahab, Joshua Barrica and Mark Enciso.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the knockout semifinals on Friday.

