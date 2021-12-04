Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Dec 4
    Volleyball

    Air Force disputes PNVF men's title with Team Dasma

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Jayvee Sumagaysay and Team Dasma hope to pull off a huge upset of the Air Force squad featuring the core of the Philippine volleyball team.
    PHOTO: PNVF

    LIPA CITY — Team Dasma faces Go for Gold Air Force clash for the title in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

    The two undefeated teams face off at 4 p.m.

    Team Dasma leader Jayvee Sumagaysay, cut from the national team before the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the Philippines placed second, is unfazed as he faces his former national team coach Dante Alinsunurin and teammates John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Kim Malabunga, Francis Saura, Jessie Lopez and Ricky Marcos.

    “Hindi ko iniisip yun kasi ang volleyball team sport. Bakit ako magsasabi sa kanila na lamang sila? Para sa akin lamang yung team ko kasi mas buo kami,” said Sumagaysay, who showed the way as Dasma played without coach Norman Miguel for breaking quarantine protocols.

    Lloyd Josafat Air ForceAir Force looks to complete an unbeaten run to the title.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    “Ang pinunta ko sa liga na ito is makalaban talaga yung naging kakampi ko. Ito na yung pinaghahandaan namin, hindi namin isusuko ito hanggang dulo one more win na lang ang hinahabol namin.”

    Miguel is cleared to coach in the final, and will lean on Sumagaysay, Mark Calado, Madz Gampong, Ronniel Rosales and setter Kris Silang against the core of the Philippine team.

    VNS and Global Remit play in the battle for third at 1:30 pm.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jayvee Sumagaysay and Team Dasma hope to pull off a huge upset of the Air Force squad featuring the core of the Philippine volleyball team.
    PHOTO: PNVF

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again