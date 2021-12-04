Air Force disputes PNVF men's title with Team Dasma

LIPA CITY — Team Dasma faces Go for Gold Air Force clash for the title in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

The two undefeated teams face off at 4 p.m.

Team Dasma leader Jayvee Sumagaysay, cut from the national team before the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where the Philippines placed second, is unfazed as he faces his former national team coach Dante Alinsunurin and teammates John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Kim Malabunga, Francis Saura, Jessie Lopez and Ricky Marcos.

“Hindi ko iniisip yun kasi ang volleyball team sport. Bakit ako magsasabi sa kanila na lamang sila? Para sa akin lamang yung team ko kasi mas buo kami,” said Sumagaysay, who showed the way as Dasma played without coach Norman Miguel for breaking quarantine protocols.

Air Force looks to complete an unbeaten run to the title.

PHOTO: PNVF

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Ang pinunta ko sa liga na ito is makalaban talaga yung naging kakampi ko. Ito na yung pinaghahandaan namin, hindi namin isusuko ito hanggang dulo one more win na lang ang hinahabol namin.”

Miguel is cleared to coach in the final, and will lean on Sumagaysay, Mark Calado, Madz Gampong, Ronniel Rosales and setter Kris Silang against the core of the Philippine team.

VNS and Global Remit play in the battle for third at 1:30 pm.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.