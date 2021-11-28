Ageo Medics makes it two straight victories, keep Queenseis winless

SAITAMA asserted its mastery over Toyota Auto Body, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23, recording its second straight win in Japan V.League on Sunday at the Kawagoe Sports Park General Gymnasium.

Yuka Sato had 20 points, all coming from spikes, as Ageo Medics kept the Queenseis winless in 12 matches.

Mami Uchiseto chipped in nine points, while Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira added seven markers, only playing in the first two sets.

Jaja Santiago nailed four attacks from her 12 attempts and had two blocks to finish with six points as Saitama improved its win-loss record to 7-5, still in sixth place.

Kelsey Robinson led Toyota with 16 points, while Hinata Shigehara had 11 markers.

Saitama battles Hitachi (5-7) next week.

Ageo Medics score their seventh win in 12 matches. PHOTO: Saitama

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Bagunas, Oita Miyoshi fall

In men’s action, Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi got swept by JT Hiroshima, 16-25, 17-25, 15-25, at the Showa Denko Martial Arts Sports Center.

Thomas Edgar powered the Thunders with 16 points and Shohei Yamamoto nailed nine attacks and three blocks for 12 markers as their squad improved to 5-7.

Bagunas only played in the first set, making three attacks and two blocks. No one scored in double figures for the Weisse Adler with Kenta Koga leading the way with eight points in defeat.

Oita Miyoshi slid to 2-10 in ninth place ahead of its matches against defending champion Suntory (8-3) next week.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.