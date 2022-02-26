Ageo Medics holds off Toray Arrows in five-set thriller

MAMI Uchiseto delivered four straight clutch hits in the fifth set as Saitama avoided a meltdown and stunned Toray, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 16-25, 15-11, in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Saitama Prefectural Budokan.

Ageo Medics flirted with disaster after taking a two-set lead, allowing Slovak import Jana Kulan and the Toray Arrows to force a deciding fifth set.

With the decider tied at 10, Uchiseto came to the rescue for Saitama, scoring three in a 4-0 run to reach match point, 14-10.

Toray saved a point but Uchiseto nailed the game-winning crosscourt kill to complete the upset against second-running Toray in two hours.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira led Ageo Medics with 27 points on 23 attacks, three aces and a block. Uchiseto finished with 16 markers, while Yuka Sato added 10.

12th win for Ageo Medics

Jaja Santiago scored 12 points from seven spikers, four blocks and an ace as Saitama improved to 12-8 in sixth place, bouncing back from a three-set loss to NEC on Wednesday.

Santiago and Co. halted Toray’s two-match win streak. Toray dropped to 15-5, still in the second place.

Kulan led the Arrows with 26 points including three blocks. Mayu Ishikawa had 16 markers from 11 spikes, three blocks and two aces, while Airina Ogawa added 15.

Ageo Medics will play its fifth straight home match on Sunday against the seventh PFU Blue Cats (11-8).

