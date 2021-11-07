Ageo Medics back on track with four-set win over Hisamitsu

BRAZIL’s Lorenne Teixeira showed the way as Ageo Medics stunned Hisamitsu Springs, 25-27, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22, to regain their winning ways in Japan V League on Sunday at the Panasonic Arena.

Teixeira unleashed a tournament-high 26 points, firing 23 attacks, two aces and a block as Ageo Medics bounced back from a three-set loss to Hisamitsu on Saturday.

Yuka Sato delivered 18 points, while Mami Uchiseto had the same production highlighted with four kill blocks as Ageo Medics improved to 4-4, still in seventh spot.

Jaja Santiago, who didn’t score a single block on Saturday, nailed three blocks and drilled eight attacks on 57.1 percent spiking rate to finish with 11 points.

Jaja Santiago and Ageo MEdics even their win-loss record to 4-4.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Hisamitsu Springs dropped to third spot in the standings with 6-2 card.

Yuka Imamura and Asuka Hamamatsu led Hisamitsu with 13 points, while Miyuki Nakagawa scored 12.

Santiago and Ageo Medics will take a break before taking on Denso Airybees (6-2) on Nov. 20 and 21.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.