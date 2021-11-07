Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Ageo Medics back on track with four-set win over Hisamitsu

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    Jaja Santiago Ageo Medics Japan V.League
    Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics remain in seventh spot.
    PHOTO: Ageo Medics

    BRAZIL’s Lorenne Teixeira showed the way as Ageo Medics stunned Hisamitsu Springs, 25-27, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22, to regain their winning ways in Japan V League on Sunday at the Panasonic Arena.

    Teixeira unleashed a tournament-high 26 points, firing 23 attacks, two aces and a block as Ageo Medics bounced back from a three-set loss to Hisamitsu on Saturday.

    Yuka Sato delivered 18 points, while Mami Uchiseto had the same production highlighted with four kill blocks as Ageo Medics improved to 4-4, still in seventh spot.

    Jaja Santiago, who didn’t score a single block on Saturday, nailed three blocks and drilled eight attacks on 57.1 percent spiking rate to finish with 11 points.

    Jaja Santiago and Ageo Medics in the loss to JT Marvelous.

    Jaja Santiago and Ageo MEdics even their win-loss record to 4-4.

    Hisamitsu Springs dropped to third spot in the standings with 6-2 card.

    Yuka Imamura and Asuka Hamamatsu led Hisamitsu with 13 points, while Miyuki Nakagawa scored 12.

    Santiago and Ageo Medics will take a break before taking on Denso Airybees (6-2) on Nov. 20 and 21.

