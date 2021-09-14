After Thai tourney, PNVF eyes Europe or US stint for Philippine teams

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is focusing on a long-term program to raise the level of volleyball in the country, which includes sending three teams to the AVC Asian Club Volleyball Championship next month in Thailand.

Two women’s teams are set to leave for Thailand on Sept. 27 for the tournament set Oct. 1-7, while the men’s team leaves on Oct. 4 for the competition scheduled Oct. 8-15.

Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will handle the team of Aby Maraño, Rhea Dimaculangan, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Jema Galanza, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito Souza, playing as Rebisco squad.

Odjie Mamon will call the shots for the team featuring Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Kat Tolentino, Iris Tolenada, Majoy Baron, Mylene Paat, Kianna Dy, Ria Meneses, Dell Palomata, Dawn Macandili, Tin Tiamzon and Deanna Wong, playing under the colors of Choco Mucho.

Dante Alinsunurin will coach the team composed of John Vic de Guzman, Jessie Lopez, Rex Intal, Mark Alfafara, Kim Malabunga, Ish Polvorosa, Francis Saura, Josh Retamar, Jao Umandal, Ricky Marcos, JP Bugaoan, Ysay Marasigan, Nico Almendras and Manuel Sumanguid, also carrying the Rebisco brand.

Philippine volleyball teams

“It takes years to have a good national team,” said PNVF president Ramon Suzara said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum online.

“This is not a one-shot deal. It’s long-term development,” he told the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation (SMC), MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and powered by Smart and Upstream Media.

De Bito, a member of the Brazilian squad that won the men’s gold in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, has signed a two-year deal with the PNVF as consultant of the national women’s volleyball team.

There are also plans to send teams to Europe, Brazil or the US for training.

“We have to move forward. I don’t want volleyball to stop or die because of the pandemic,” Suzara said.

“We’re used to the Asian level now. We need to bring them to Europe, Brazil or the US. We’re going that direction,” Suzara said.

