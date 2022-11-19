Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 19
    Volleyball

    Adamson completes comeback vs UST to bag Shakey's Super League bronze

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Adamson celebration vs UST Shakey's Super League
    The Lady Falcons celebrate a point on the way to the bronze medal.
    PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

    ADAMSON completed an epic comeback to clinch the Shakey's Super League (SSL) bronze medal over their first tormentors UST Tigresses, 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

    Adamson vs UST in SSL battle for third

    After letting the first set slip away from their hands, the Lady Falcons fought back to tie the match before the Tigresses' young guns led by Xyza Gula took over in the third frame.

    Adamson had their backs against the wall in the fourth frame but managed to capitalize on UST's errors and defensive woes to force sudden death and ultimately secure a third-place finish.

    Breakout star Trisha Tubu led all fronts for the Lady Falcons with 18 big points off 15 attacks, one block, and two aces.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Lady Falcons' first tournament under new head tactician Jerry Yee bodes well for the upcoming UAAP season, with their strong preseason tilt offering a promising glimpse of the young squad's future.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      "Marami pa po kayong aabangan sa amin. Ibabalik pa po namin 'yung floor defense namin, lakas sa blocking, at [lakas ng] palo namin," said Tubu.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Lady Falcons celebrate a point on the way to the bronze medal.
      PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again