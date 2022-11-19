Adamson completes comeback vs UST to bag Shakey's Super League bronze

ADAMSON completed an epic comeback to clinch the Shakey's Super League (SSL) bronze medal over their first tormentors UST Tigresses, 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 15-11, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Adamson vs UST in SSL battle for third

After letting the first set slip away from their hands, the Lady Falcons fought back to tie the match before the Tigresses' young guns led by Xyza Gula took over in the third frame.

Adamson had their backs against the wall in the fourth frame but managed to capitalize on UST's errors and defensive woes to force sudden death and ultimately secure a third-place finish.

Breakout star Trisha Tubu led all fronts for the Lady Falcons with 18 big points off 15 attacks, one block, and two aces.

The Lady Falcons' first tournament under new head tactician Jerry Yee bodes well for the upcoming UAAP season, with their strong preseason tilt offering a promising glimpse of the young squad's future.

"Marami pa po kayong aabangan sa amin. Ibabalik pa po namin 'yung floor defense namin, lakas sa blocking, at [lakas ng] palo namin," said Tubu.