    Marano, Dindin, two others cleared to play after missing opener

    by Lance Agcaoili
    13 hours ago
    Philippine women's volleyball team
    PHOTO: PNVF

    ABY Marano, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Eya Laure and Ivy Lacsina have been given the clearance by health authorities in Thailand and are set to play for the Philippine team in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

    The four missed the opening match on Friday, when the team, carrying the colors of Rebisco, lost in straight sets to Altay Volleyball Club of Kazakhstan.

    The next match is against Thailand’s Supreme Chonburi on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

    “They’re all cleared to play today,” National Teams Commission chairman Tonyboy Liao told Spin.ph.

    Mhicaela Belen, in her debut for the Philippine national women’s seniors team, scored 13 points.

    Philippine women's volleyball team

      The other Philippine team entered in the event Choco Mucho battles Kazakhstan’s Zhetyssu at 1:30 pm.

      The team led by Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Deanna Wong and Mylene Paat seek to bounce back from their three-set loss to Nakhon Ratchasima.

      PHOTO: PNVF

