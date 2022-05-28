Tagudin hosts Pinoy triathletes after Hanoi SEA Games success

FOLLOWING another successful campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) takes its act up north for another huge triathlon and duathlon event.

The 2022 Tagudin Ilocos Sur Duathlon and Triathlon event is set on July 23 and 24 and officially sanctioned by TRAP under president Tom Carrasco.

Tagudin triathlon

The event is a project of Mayor Jun Versoza to promote the province of Tagudin as a sports tourism destination.

It is being held in coordination with Mitchel Versoza and Renato Balce, sports coordinator of Tagudin.

The two-day meet is the first big triathlon and duathlon event in the country since the Filipino triathletes completed a sweep of the women and men’s triathlon through Kim Mangrobang and Fernando Casares, before adding another gold in women’s duathlon behind Mangrobang.

Other than the duathlon-triathlon event, other sports activities being planned by the local government of Tagudin include beach volleyball, indoor volleyball, sepak takraw, darts and chess meets, and possibly, an official PBA game.

