Towed by Satar Salem and John Alcala, Tri SND bags Asia TriClub crown

TRI SND Barracuda dominated the opposition and secured the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship crown on Sunday in the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa.

Tri SND Barracuda drew strength from men’s overall individual winner Satar Salem, last year’s IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa champion John Alcala, Kenneth Bonda, Jailani Lamama and Mohammad Maruhom, whose cumulative times in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run race netted the team P500,000 from Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The best five likewise received an additional P50,000 prize.

With 28 individual participants and six relay teams, Tri SND Barracuda posted three first place feats, three second place efforts and another three third place finishes. All six Tri SND Barracuda relay teams also turned in podium finishes with on ending up fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Tri SND Barracuda finished with a total of 103,523 points, while Gas Coaching, which fielded in 16 individual entries and one relay team, had 22,280 for second.

Tri SND Barracuda actually swept the top honors in the second edition of the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa as Salem nipped Chinese Junyu Cao by 48 seconds with a total clocking of 04:22:25 for the men’s individual crown and Leyann Ramo dominated the women’s side in 05:02:56.





MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Each took home P60,000 following another successful staging of the premier endurance race organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Other winners of P10,000 were Sky Gaco (fastest swim time – (26:28), Marc Lago (fastest bike time – 2:10:44) and Rogen Aguirre (fastest run time – 1:15:13).

Isabela Tri Club, meanwhile, topped the relay mixed race over Tri SND Barracuda and Go for Gold.

Go for Gold B ruled the relay men’s over Tri SND Barracuda and Isabela Tri.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Isabela Tri Club Girls bested Tri SND Barracuda 3 and Wednesday Tri for the relay women’s crown in the event which served as the 10th leg of the Ironman TriClub Championship Series. The relay winners also got P10,000 each.

The race also staked 40 age group qualifying slots plus addition 15 berths for women to the 2024 VinFast Ironman 70.3 World Championship in December in Taupo, New Zealand.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph