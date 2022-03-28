Puerto Princesa offers unique race experience in Ironman 70.3 hosting

IRONMAN Philippines levels up in the new normal with new challenges awaiting local and international bidders when the IRONMAN 70.3 holds its inaugural staging in Puerto Princesa, Palawan in November.

The event is part of IRONMAN’s expansion in Asia with the host city guaranteeing a smooth and successful staging of the event on Nov. 13 with hopes of extending its hosting of the blue-ribbon endurance to next year and beyond.

“We’re very excited for the event. It’s a big thing for Puerto Princesa. We should be all ready for this, this is a big opportunity to pass up,” said Palawan City Mayor Lucilo Bayron during press launch at the Puerto Princesa City Hall on Monday.

Bayron thanked the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. for choosing the city to host the newest triathlon event in the IRONMAN race calendar.

Unique race experience

“We are excited to grow our portfolio of races in Asia. We are always on the lookout to create new race experiences that allow our athletes to compete in unique destinations, while pursuing their best performance,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for the IRONMAN Group.

The 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim course from the Puerto Princesa Bay Walk Park will serve as the kickoff event with the field next tackling a scenic yet challenging 90km (56-mile) three-loop ride from the southern part of Puerto Princesa to the Iwahig Bridge. The closing 21.1km (13.1-mile) run will be held along the bay to the city center all the way to the finish line at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex.

“The city’s hosting of the event will also boost domestic and international tourism with Puerto Princesa offering beach, nature, adventure, food and cultural history," said Bayron.

Up to 1,400 athletes are expected to vie in the inaugural race. Registration starts on Wednesday (March 30).

For details, visit www.ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa, puertoprincesa70.3@ironman.com, or www.ironman.com for brand and global event series.

Puerto Princesa is offering the best of both city and nature. Home to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, one the “new” seven wonders of nature and a UNESCO World Heritage site that contains a full “mountain-to-sea” ecosystem, the highly urbanized city also sits beside one of the world’s most beautiful coastlines, making it a premier tourist and ecological destination – and a great place for triathlon racing.

Triathletes can also look forward to racing in one of Philippines’ greenest cities while taking in the views of the bay and even spot long-nosed dolphins, turtles, and rays. Puerto Princesa also boasts of a number of beach resorts and seafood restaurants to please both athletes and supporters.

