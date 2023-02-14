Josh Ramos wins son vs dad race, Stawicki dominates in TriFactor PH

Subic Bay, Zambales – National team mainstay Josh Ramos and dentist-triathlete Rhia Stawicki emerged as the top finishers in the 2023 TriFactor Philippines.

Ramos beat his father Jet for top honors in the race that featured a 1.5-kilometer swim in Subic Bay’s harbor, followed by a challenging 40-km bike ride through the coastal freeport, and a 10 km run along the waterfront road.

PHOTO: Marvin Manalang

Ramos had the day’s fastest swim at 22 minutes and 17 seconds which, combined with the race-best run split of 41:06, enabled him to finish in 2:11:25 - 5 minutes and 1 second faster than the next closest pursuer which happens to be his dad.

Perennial age group champion and performance coach Raymund Velasco completed podium by finishing 3rd overall with a time of 2:19:36.

Stawicki combined her second-best swim with her women’s-best bike split of 1:10:09 and women’s-best run split of 45:42 to dominate the field in 2:22:58 in the triathlon capital of the Philippines.

Mitch Otsuru Park was 19 minutes and 44 seconds behind in second place with a time of 2:42:42 while Raven Joy Valdez finished third in 2:43:16 to complete a sweep of the women's podium for TriClark-Scania Triathlon Team.

“I’m stoked with the win. My plan was just to stay at the moment, and enjoy the race. It was hot at the run part but was able to hold my composure and pace. Overall, this is part of my preparation as I go up to 70.3 next month in Davao, and I am very grateful for finishing first female overall,” said Stawicki.

In the Team Competition, TriClark-Scania dominated with a total cumulative finish time of 9:53:29. Baguio Benguet Triathlon Team finished second in 10:05:00 and local team Subic Bay Multisport secured 3rd with a time of 10:38:06.

Held as part of the TriFactor Asian Race Series, TriFactor Philippines will hold its next race in Clark on July 9, 2023.

The 2023 TriFactor Philippines is presented by Cycles and Brew and supported by Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), Finis Swimming Philippines, Garmin Phiilippines, SYLBS Performance Wear, Velogicfit, AsiaTRI and Booster-C.