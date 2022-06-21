Chicano, Mangrobang stamp class in TriFactor Philippine Duathlon at Clark

CLARK - Multiple Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kim Mangrobang and John Rambo Chicano stamped their class in the 2022 TriFactor Philippine Duathlon at Clark Freeport Zone, Philippines over the weekend.

Chicano, a double gold medalist in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, led wire to wire in the race. His splits of 17:49, 1:01:24 and 37:00 are all race best in the inverse standard duathlon format of 5k run-40km bike and 10k run.

Chicano and his training partner Raymund Torio pulled away from the pack in the second lap of the first run and worked together in the 40km bike leg. He dropped Torio in the midway point of the final 10km run, winning in 1:56:12 and a good 1 minute and 13 seconds ahead of his partner.

PHOTO: Marvin Manalang

Efraim Iñigo secured third place on the strength of his 40:13 run split, the best among the chase pack of seven.

Mangrobang, winner of two gold medals in the last Vietnam SEA Games, was in a class of her own in the women’s category, dominating with splits of 20:13 (5km) and 41:15 (10km) with a winning time of 2:09:14.

Mangrobang, who also topped the National Duathlon Trials here in Clark last December, won with a 12 minutes and 18 second to spare over runner-up Mary Joy Trupa. Julie Mae Jaylo completed podium spots by finishing in 2:41:20.

Clark Duathlon Classic elite champion Rhia Stawicki biked the women’s 40km split at 1:07:28 but was disqualified due to a wrong turn in the 2nd run in the race that attracted over 400 duathletes for the second leg of Clark’s Duathlete of the year Race Series.

“It was an exciting elite race, with nearly 20 of the best duathletes in the country competing for elite honors," said Jumbo Tayag, GoClark Sports race director.

With their wins, Chicano and Mangrobang cracked the leaderboard of the Clark Duathlete of the Year Race Points Series.

Chicano is now the leader in a tight men’s race while Trupa paces the women’s field with 13 points. Mangrobang is in second place after grabbing the full 10 points in this race. Rhia Stawicki sits at 3rd with 8 points.

The final two races are New Clark City Duathlon (July 17) and Titan 77.7 Philippines (September 11). The race series will determine the Elite Duathlete of the Year.

Age Group winners in the Standard Distance Category were: Maureen Tabliga (W18-29), Maryfel Auemntado (W30-39), Joann Caralian (W40+), Azor Tangalin (M18-24), Xy James Dacayanan (M25-29), Leonard Rondina (M30-34), Christian Patiu (M35-39), Rondee Aquino (M40-44), Abe Tayag (M45-49), Jessie Magat (M50-54), John Villanueva (M55-59) and Crisanto Cabrera (M60+).

Age Group winners in the sprint category were: Irienold Reig, Jr (M Jr Elite), Jena Valdez (W Jr. Elite), Ronel Victor Cruz (M15-19), Agustin Gonzales Jr. (M20-29), James Villanueva (M30-39), Ace Rodriguez (M40-49), Nilo Quintana (M50+), Akyzxa Tangalin (W15-19), Annika Tayag (w20-29), Mitch Park (W30-39), Erlinda Alejandrino (W40-49) and Ma. Christina Reyes (W50+).

The 2022 TriFactor Philippines Duathlon is presented by Cycles and Brew and supported by Clark Development Corporation, Filinvest-Mimosa+, Garmin Phiilippines, SYLBS Performance Wear and Velogicfit.

