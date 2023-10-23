Alcala turning weakness into strength ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 title defense

John Alcala is determined to transition from surprise winner to man to beat, focusing on strengthening his weakest area in defense of the crown in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on Nov. 12.

“I never skip a workout and I do a little extra especially in the swim part, kasi yun ang weakest ko,” said Alcala during a break in training for the blue-ribbon event in the country’s tropical paradise.

Alcala is surprise winner

The Dipolog City ace, who relied on his excellent running skills to emerge the surprise winner of the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run event in Palawan last year, has gone the extra mile in his swim training to improve this aspect of his performance against a strong international cast.

“I am training hard for this. All eyes on me since I am the defending champion. But I will try my best to defend my title and I will give them a good fight,” said Alcala, who also topped the IM 70.3 Subic Bay last June to showcase his consistent performance in the ever-growing tri-sport.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Meanwhile, the event, backed by Global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Breitling 1884 and Global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, will serve as host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship with Puerto Princesa putting up a P500,000 prize for the winning club.

Relay race

Headlining the early roster in the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship are Gas Coaching, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, ArmyNavy SouthTri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

The points are counted based on results and number of participants from the tri club.

Despite winning in wet conditions in Subic, Alcala, 29, remains cautious about the potential challenges the upcoming event may present.

“Maraming malalakas na triathletes ngayon. The IM 70.3 (race) is long and tough at maraming factors and pwedeng maka-affect sa performance,” said Alcala, whose campaign is backed by TRI SND Barracuda, HOKA Philippines, DT Swiss and Whey King PH.

Other supporters of IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa are Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, media parners Outside+ and Sportograf.com, venue host City of Puerto Princesa and event partners RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Regent Foods, The Philippine Star, One Sports+ and Cignal.

