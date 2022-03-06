Ironman returns: Triathletes troop to Subic Bay in much-anticipated race comeback

AFTER A two year lay-off due to the pandemic, the most anticipated triathlon event in the Philippines and in Asia returned today, March 6, at Subic Bay.

The first full distance Ironman was held in 2018. And years after, the long-awaited full distance IRONMAN —a 3.8-km swim, 180-km bike, and a 42-km multisport — returns with Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines.

With Asia’s IRONMAN races on hold due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the team is ready to shift gears to full throttle with the return of not only the full distance IRONMAN Philippines triathlon, but also the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay triathlon. The races kick off the IRONMAN Asia calendar with added safety measures.

“As we usher in the new normal, we are excited to hit the ground running and kick start IRONMAN races in the region once again. We are committed to giving the same unforgettable IRONMAN experience our athletes have trained hard for, while employing strict safety protocols to allow our athletes to race with a peace of mind,” said IRONMAN Asia Managing Director Jeff Edwards.

With safety as the top priority, IRONMAN Asia has been working tirelessly with the venue partner, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), to ensure all protocols will be met & enforced.

Princess Galura, General Manager of IRONMAN Group (Philippines) talked about their tough battle to mount this event amidst the safety protocols required by the ongoing pandemic.

”We went through the eye of a needle for the last 18 months we had to create protocol based on Ironman’s global protocol so that we can safely go back to racing but of course we have tio adjust with the local situation and alert levels in different areas," she said.

"Hindi madali to go through that because as you know Metro Manila can be in Alert Level 2 but somewhere in the country can be Alert Level 4 or 3. We had to make this protocol resilient."

Almost a thousand participants in new IRONMAN

A total of 912 participants from 23 countries attended the event. Among them were alumni of the previous IRONKIDS events, now joining the main competition and Ironman 70.3.

For the safety of the participants and organizers, they strictly implemented the healthy safety protocols all throughout the venue and race.

IRONMAN’s pillars of safe return to racing protocols — which include education, screening, athlete self-reliance, density reduction, and touchpoint minimization — are approved by SBMA and the Regional Task Force (Region 3 for Covid-19). These pillars have been IRONMAN’s winning formula globally to return to racing safely, having staged over 150 races globally in 2021, including the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St George, Utah.

All participants, race staff, sponsors, and other partners must be fully vaccinated, (preferably boosted). They must present a negative RT-PCR test 48 hours upon entry to Subic Bay. Other health protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, and contact tracing are also enforced.

As Princess Galura said: ”We are being audited, no spectators at the swim start and finish line. We will take care of your loved ones as they do this race.”

