Maiden Ironman 70.3 race in Puerto Princesa draws banner field

A FASCINATING adventure in what has long been considered as the country’s best island and last frontier awaits a merry mix of endurance racers from all over at the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princess firing off on Nov. 13.

This marks the first time that Palawan’s capital city, with probably the most pristine national environment, is staging the premier tri-sport with the hosts pulling out all the stops to guarantee a smooth, successful conduct of the event capping the organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.’s series of IM and 5150 races.

The IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa also serves as part of IRONMAN’s expansion in Asia with the city expressing its desire to extend its hosting of the blue-ribbon endurance racing to next year and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

“We are excited to grow our portfolio of races in Asia. We are always on the lookout to create new race experiences that allow our athletes to compete in unique destinations, while pursuing their best performance,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for the IRONMAN Group.

Close to 1,300 entries have so far confirmed their participation in the upcoming event, including 891 who are all geared up for a fierce battle in the overall individual and in various age-group divisions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also on tap is the relay event with 162 entries listed in the relay mixed and 135 and 93 in the relay women’s and men’s categories, respectively.

“With a most naturally beautiful and bio-diverse city in a forest in the country, Puerto Princesa is the best place for you – IRONMAN triathletes – from all over the world to swim, bike and run,” said Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“You can be in your best element here. You will be competing with yourself and others, testing stamina, in an environment that can invigorate the human spirit and inspire you to cross that finish line,” he added.

The event has so far drawn triathletes from 26 nations, including 15 from the US, 12 from Singapore, 11 from Guam and 10 from Japan with the local bidders also coming into the grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run in top form, including those who vied in the recent Subic 5150.

Listup is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa, puertoprincesa70.3@ironman.com, or www.ironman.com for brand and global event series.

Puerto Princesa’s hosting of the event, backed by Active, Athletic Brewing Co., Breitling, Fulgaz, Gatorade, Hoka Fly Human Fly, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, ROKA, Santini, Vinfast, Wahoo, is also seen to boost domestic and international tourism with the city offering beach, nature, adventure, food and cultural history.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Puerto Princesa is offering the best of both city and nature. Home to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, one the “new” seven wonders of nature and a UNESCO World Heritage site that contains a full “mountain-to-sea” ecosystem, the highly urbanized city also sits beside one of the world’s most beautiful coastlines, making it a premier tourist and ecological destination – and a great place for triathlon racing.

The 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim course is set at the Puerto Princesa Bay Walk Park with the field next tackling a challenging 90km (56-mile) three-loop ride from the southern part of Puerto Princesa to the Iwahig Bridge. The closing 21.1km (13.1-mile) run will be held along the bay to the city center all the way to the finish line at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex.

Other supporters are Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi, Outside, Sportograf.com, along with event partners Alaska, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Rudy Project, Santé, One Sport, Cignal and The Philippine Star, while the event’s official hotels are Alvea Puerto Princesa, Costa Palawan Resort, Fersal Hotel, Go Hotels, Hotel Centro, HUE Hotel and Resorts, Jeamco Royal Hotel, Princesa Garden Island Resort and Spa and Sunlight Hotel Puerto Princesa.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.