IRONMAN 70.3 raises the bar in return to Puerto Princesa

The IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa aims to surpass the success of its inaugural staging in Palawan last year in terms of participation and impact with its second edition on Nov. 12 serving as host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship.

Puerto Princesa is putting up a whopping P500,000 (around US$8,800) as the top prize in the premier 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1k run race laid out on an exacting course in the tropical paradise.

The IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa joins the 2023 Global IRONMAN TriClub Championship Series as its 10th event internationally while marking the first such event in the country.

“We are very excited to return to Puerto Princesa and host the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for the organizing The IRONMAN Group.

“This event will bring athletes of all levels, each contributing to their team for the Asia TriClub Championship designation. The energy and sense of community among the TriClubs closely mimic the warm and hospitable nature of Puerto Princesa and the culture that surrounds it and we look forward to welcoming the athletes from all over the world to the unique and vibrant city,” added Edwards.

Ten events across five regions currently make up the Global TriClub Championship Series in the season about to end, including the IM 70.3 Panama, Athletic Brewing IM 70.3 Oceanside, IM 70.3 Marbella, IM Australia, IM 70.3 Victoria, Carilion Clinic IM 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Maytag IM 70.3 Steelhead, IM 70.3 Maine and IM Wisconsin.

Spicing up the IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa are the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run on Nov. 10, and the IRONKIDS Philippines, featuring youngsters aged 6 to 15, on Nov. 11.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register.

Dipolog City’s John Alcala and Singaporean Ling Er Choo charged home in blistering fashion in the closing run stage to earn the bragging rights as the first IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa champions with the duo expected to go for back-to-back against a souped up international field.

The event, backed by Global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Breitling 1884 and Global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, caps the triathlon season that featured races, including the 5150, in Davao, Subic Bay, Bohol and Dapitan City.

Other supporters of IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, also held to boost domestic and international tourism with the city offering beach, nature, adventure, food and cultural history, are Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, media parners Outside+ and Sportograf.com, venue host City of Puerto Princesa and event partners RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Regent Foods, The Philippine Star, One Sports+ and Cignal.

