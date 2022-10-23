Teen Irienold Reig leaves favorites in the shade in 5150 Subic triathlon

SUBIC – Upstart Irienold Reig Jr. pulled off a stunning win in the talent-laden men’s side of the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay behind a blistering start as Bea Quiambao turned in another superb all-around performance to nail a second 5150 crown at the Subic Bay Boardwalk on Sunday.

Making his first crack at the 1.5km-swim, 40km-bike and 10km-run race, the 19-year-old Reig dominated the opening leg in an impressive 18:32, slowed down a bit in bike (1:08:58) before hanging tough in the closing run with a 41:27 to edge Raymund Velasco for the men’s overall crown. He won with a time of 2:12:48.

Velasco settled for runner-up honors (2:13:05) in a tightly-fought duel of power, speed and endurance that started in shady skies and ended in scorching heat.





Julian Teves posted a solid 1:03:27 time in bike after a 20:57 clocking in swim to wrest control but failed to match Reig and Velasco’s searing finish to end up third in 2:13:53 after a 45:14 showing in run.

The wiry Reig’s victory showed the vast potential in the Quezon City find, who is currently training under the developmental team of the national triathlon squad.

He also ran away with the 15-19 age group title while Teves topped the 25-29 age group and Velasco bagged the 35-39 title in the event sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Quiambao, meanwhile, timed 2:23:24 to nail her second 5150 title this year after winning in Bohol last July which marked the return of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic.

The Next Tri Step stalwart beat Kath Lagunsad, who timed 2:41:50 with leg times of 27:34, 1:14:32 and 53:52, while celebrity Bubbles Paraiso came in third in 2:50:48 (26:42, 1:18:23 and 1:00:12).

Quiambao also kept the 20-24 diadem while Lagunsad took the 30-34 age group honors and Paraiso lorded it over the field the 35-39 division of the last short-distance endurance event for the season.

Other age-group winners were Rae Musni (F15-19/3:01:19), Gaea Maranon (F25-29/3:00:43), Ma. Lourdes Cabero (F40-44/2:51:05), Rizza Bautista (F45-49/2:58:48) and Janet Ching (F50-54/3:13:00), Adrien Arqueza (M20-24/2:27:27), Gabb Rosario (M30-34/2:17:38) and Haythem El-Ansary of Australia (M40-44/2:17:28).

Meanwhile, Sante Barley Tri Team, headed by Raymund Velasco and Jualyn Baugbog, topped the 5150 Sprint in 12:54:26, beating The Usuals (13:12:04) and Subic Bay Multisport (13:55:17) while TLTG-Go for Gold, led by Kim Remolino, posted a 05:23:30 clocking to top their side of the Sprint race with Get Coach’d Academy placing second in 06:01:22 and Team Zeru finishing third in 07:38:42.

