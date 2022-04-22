Huelgas, Villanueva head elite field in Clark Duathlon Classic

TWO-TIME Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas and 2019 silver medalist Joey Villanueva headline the stacked elite men’s field in the 2022 Clark Duathlon Classic at the Clark Parade Grounds on Sunday.

It will only be the second multisport race to be staged in the former US military base since the Covid-19 pandemic halted all sporting events globally - and the first since the National Duathlon Trials held last December, 2021.

Sold-out field

With a sold-out field of 400 duathletes, GoClark Sports race director Jumbo Tayag is ecstatic that races are back.

"The last race we organized was way back March 1, 2020. We are happy that we can go back to racing again here in Clark," he said. "We sold out in less than a week, which means that age-group athletes are really excited to race after two years of lockdowns and isolations.”

The duathlon consists of two categories: Standard Distance which consist of a 10km run, a 40km bike and another run of 5km and a Sprint Distance that will be exactly half the distance of the standard category.

The run course takes the athletes around the historic Clark Parade Grounds while the Bike course will feature the dreaded Pader or the Wall, a favorite bike training route along the perimeter wall of Clark.

With wider roads and lesser vehicular traffic, the route is perfect for duathlon racing.

“With races and events slowly getting back, local tourism and hospitality businesses will reap the benefits," said Tayag. "With an estimated 1,000 participants, family, friends and supporters trooping to Clark on the 24th , they will eat and shop at local businesses and some will stay at hotels. This is our advocacy, to promote sports tourism in Clark."

The Clark Duathlon Classic is part of 4-Race Points Series by GoClark Sports and Events. Also in the series are TriFactor Philippines Run-Bike-Run (June 19), New Clark City Duathlon (July 17) and Titan 77.7 Philippines (September 11).

The race series will determine the Elite Duathlete of the Year.

The 2022 Clark Duathlon Classic is presented by Cycles and Brew and supported by Clark Development Corporation, Ayala Land Premiere, The Daily Essencials, Pocari Philippines, Garmin Phiilippines, SYLBS Performance Wear and Velogicfit.

For more on races by GoClark Sports and Events, visit GoClark.ph.

