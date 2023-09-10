Fer Casares, Kim Mangrobang rule Dapitan 5150 triathlon

FER Casares outdueled John Chicano, while Kim Mangrobang dominated Samantha Corpuz and the rest in the women’s side on Sunday in the 5150 Dapitan Philippines in Zamboanga del Norte.

Casares, back-to-back gold medal winner in the Southeast Asian Games, clocked 01:57:19 to beat recent Bohol 5150 titlist Chicano, who timed 01:59:33 over the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

Satar Salem, a former Sun Life 5150 titlist, stalked the duo in swim and pulled ahead in bike but slowed down in the closing run and missed the silver medal by the slimmest of margins with a 01:59:35 clocking.

Thrice SEA Games champion Mangrobang flashed top form from start to finish and secured the women’s tiara in 02:11:40.

Corpuz timed 02:18:30 for second while Erika Burgos fell short of her bid for a second 5150 diadem after topping the Bohol race last July, finishing in 02:21:45.

Other winners in the event were Matthew Hermosa (1:01:43) and Raven Alcoseba (1:08:38), who shared top honors in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint (750m-open water swim, 20km bike and 5km run).

Casares, a Spanish-Filipino, also topped his age-group (25-29) while Chicano ruled the 30-34 division.

Casares, who carries the TRI SND Barracuda/The Next Step Tri colors, came out on top of the swim leg in 00:22:23 with Chicano, the SEAG champion in 2019, and Satar right behind in 00:22:32 and 00:22:51, respectively.

Satar actually took charge in the bike stage with a fast 00:56:37 clocking with Casares and Chicano virtually matching times of 00:58:43 and 00:58:47, respectively.

But the Lanao del Norte ace failed to match Casares and Chicano’s big strides and staying power in the heat and struggled with a 00:38:14 clocking in the run.

In contrast, Casares saved the best for last, churning out a 00:34:36 time to beat Chicano by over two minutes after the latter closed out in 00:36:10.

Mangrobang, meanwhile, took command in swim (00:21:54) and never looked back, posting a 01:06:56 clocking in bike and a blistering 00:41:04 in run to match Casares’ winnings of P175,000.

Corpuz (00:22:34) and Burgos (00:22:59) kept Mangrobang, also a TRI SND Barracuda mainstay, within striking distance after the swim but fell farther back in bike with 01:10:03 and 01:12:39 clockings, respectively. Corpuz eventually bagged the silver with a 00:43:57 time in run with Burgos submitting a 00:44:21 clocking for third in the event organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by Lungsod ng Dapitan, Go for Gold, Active, Rudy Project, Santé, Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

