Banatao, Stawicki rule maiden Titan 77.7 duathlon at Clark

CLARK FREEPORT - Nationally-ranked duathlete Jarwyn Banatao and elite age-grouper Rhia Stawicki emerged the first-ever champions of the Titan 77.7 duathlon that drew over 400 entries in near-perfect conditions on Sunday.

Banatao, the 2022 Clark Duathlon Classic champion last April, was able to pull away in the 3rd loop of the 25-kilometer x 4 laps run course of what emerged as one of the toughest duathlon events of the year.

The long 4.5km false flat uphill section called Pader (The Wall) in Clark gave Banatao the opportunity to break away from his closest rival Maynard Pecson . He finished the 100km bike course in 2:31:34, emerging winner of the best bike split award.

“Magandang accomplishment po ito, ito po ang unang long distance event ko at salamat po at nakatapos po na champion tayo," said Banatao, who timed 4:26:54 for 4km run-100km bike-21km-run duathlon.

Stawicki, a dentist and working mom of twin girls, summed up her experience on her first long-distance duathlon race.

“This is the farthest I have ever raced for an event, and being a new multisport athlete, it is definitely a shock to the system. I was cramping up on the last run as I lost a gel in the bike leg, and fortunately I shuffled my way to shake it off.

"The conditions were really good, but plainly, the 77.7 distance, no matter how you prepared for it, will always be brutal. That’s why Im proud to be called a Titan by race announcer Chiqui Reyes. It was such a sweet feeling.”

The event also held a race for beginners and intermediate athletes by having the Titan Jr. Sprint category of 4km run-25km bike and 4km run held inside the Acacia Park of Filinvest-Mimosa+.

“It was a challenging but fair course, and everybody who toughened out the 77.7 distance will feel a huge accomplishment in finishing it”, said race director Jumbo Tayag, who also raced the event.

“There are no long-distance duathlon races here in the Philippines, and this event gives duathletes a chance to snag away a huge athletic accomplishment. Now being called a “You are a TITAN” is cool and awesome.”

Titan 77.7 Philippines will be back on September 10, 2023.

