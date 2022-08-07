August Benedicto pulls off stunning victory at Cebu Ironman 70.3

CEBU – August Benedicto pulled off a big Sunday surprise, cutting loose in the last loop of the closing run leg to beat Aussie Mark Jansen and capture the overall championship in the Megaworld IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines at The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu.

The veteran, who placed 15th in the last pro IM 70.3 race here in 2019 while dominating the Asian Elite twice before the pandemic, rallied from as far back as 40th after the opening swim leg then kicked his way back into contention with a strong finish in the bike leg - a 3-loop race against time at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.





He moved to fourth heading to the deciding run, driving past Lanao del Norte’s Satur Salem, Jonathan Pascua and Jansen at the 12.8km mark and storming to victory in 4:29:16 over the 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run race course.

He had times of 35:17 (swim), 2:57:21 (bike) and 1:29:43 (run) in overcast skies.

“Sa last loop nang kumalas ako, mga last 7 kms. Marami kami sa bike kasi naunahan nila ako sa swim. Nilampasan ko lahat. Mga 15 siguro ang nauna sa akin (swim),” said Benedicto, who also ran away with the 35-39 category diadem in the event which drew close to 2,000 triathletes from 46 countries.

“I thank God for giving me the strength and to all the Cebuanos for their support,” added Benedicto. “Kahit na groggy at laspag na, but hearing their cheers, na-energized ako.”

Meanwhile, Ines Santiago ruled the women's division, which staked 12 age-group titles, nailing the overall crown, along with 40-44 trophy in 5:23:14.

“I’m very grateful for the nice weather, I really enjoyed it that I was able to push myself,” said the 40-year-old Santiago, a businesswoman from Pulupandan, Negros Occidental and a part-time teacher at the Univ. of Asia and the Pacific.

“Actually, when I woke up, I got my period and that was a tough challenge. I started bleeding at the run but you know, girl power,” added Santiago.

Salem got in line for a second endurance race title after topping the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last month but lost steam in the run, together with Jonathan Pagaura, enabling Benedicto, Jansen and John Alcala to snatch the top 3 places.

Other winners were A.J. Rejas (F18-24, 6:09:04), C.J. Gonzalez (F25-29, 5:36:09), Leyann Ramo (F30-34, 5;32:00), Mitch Otsuru-Park (F35-39, 6:33:46), Nerissa Stafford (F45-49, 6:09:25), M.E. Endaya (F50-54, 6:25:00) and Tanya Lee-Parker (F55-59, 5:48:11);

Kenneth Bonda (M18-24, 4:55:50), Alcala (M25-29, 4:37:54), Rondina (M30-34, 4:43:09), Lukosz (M40-44, 4:43:39), Jansen (M45-49, 4:36:05), Michael Rudolph (M50-54, 5:10:00), Herve Potus (M55-59, 6:00:00) and Henry Clark (M60-64, 5:36:49).

Team Spectrum Nephro Mayo, on the other hand, took the overall championship in team relay with a 4:11:40 clocking, beating Team Go4less1 (4:14:02), and Team Spectrum Renal Specialty (4:15:01).

Team Go4lessW1 topped the female relay division in 5:27:17, foiling Team Christifidelis Briz (5:28:49) and Team Tripulante Sa Mactan4 (5:51:30) with TSN Mayo also claiming the male relay plum.

Team Spectrum Renal Specialty nailed the mixed relay title in 4:15:01, beating Team Spectrrum Mayo Kidney Care (4:18:07) and Team Andotsports (4:26:02).

