Former PH triathlete Arland Macasieb in hospital after being hit by car

FORMER Philippine national triathlete Arland Macasieb is in a hospital after being involved in a vehicular accident while riding a bike in New Jersey.

According to a report by West Essex Now from the Fairfield Police Department, the driver of a custom 1959 Chevrolet Corvette identified as John Lehr, 60, hit a cyclist on Two Bridges Road near Route 46 East ramp on Saturday (Sunday Manila time). The rider was identified as 46-year-old Macasieb.

Driver charged

The initial report state that Lehr didn’t know that he had struck a cyclist, who was apparently dragged by about 100 feet before the driver stopped.

Police said Lehr was charged with having an unsafe vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and making an unsafe lane change.

The cyclist was brought to St. Joseph Medical Center. There were no details provided about Macasieb's injuries.

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines, in its Facebook post, and coach Ani De Leon-Brown are requesting for prayers for the speedy recovery of Macasieb, a two-time bronze medalist in the Southeast Asian Games.

Residing in Millburn, New Jersey, Macasieb is a professional triathlete, exercise physiologist, bikefitter, running coach, and swim technique specialist.

