Chance for triathletes to reach world meet through Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa

LOCAL triathletes get set for a duel of strength, speed and staying power in the age-group races of the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, with a chance to qualify for this year’s world championship in New Zealand.

The 1.9km (1.2-mile) swim, 90km (56-mile) and 21.1km (13.1-mile) run event, which reels off on Sunday is offering 40 age-group qualifying slots plus an additional 15 spots for women to the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship on Dec. 14 and 15 in Taupo, a town near the center of New Zealand’s North Island.

Triathletes from 39 countries battle it out in Puerto Princesa, which is pulling out all the stops to guarantee a successful hosting of the event for the second straight year.

“We cheered you on in 2023 and this year, we are again rooting for all participating triathletes, who are out to prove their stamina in a display of great physical as well as mental endurance,” said Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

A number of Filipino triathletes have competed in past World Championships and with more chances to earn a crack at racing against the world’s best, a highly-charged battle looms in the event organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Ushering in the main event are the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run on Friday and the Ironkids Philippines, featuring athletes aged 6 to 15 on Saturday.

Dutchman Eric van der Linden, winner of the Ironman Philippines in Subic last June and defending champion John Alcala headline this year’s cast, which also drew 21 triathletes from Japan and 15 each from Great Britain and Singapore. The US and China have 12 entries each while France is fielding in 11 runners.

The IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, backed by Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA, Breitling 1884, Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, will host the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship with Mayor Bayron putting up P500,000 for the club that produces the fastest cumulative time of the Top 5 members, regardless of age and gender.

Making up the early Asia TriClub and Relay Championship roster are Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

Supporting the event are Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, Outside+ and Sportograf.com, host City of Puerto Princesa, RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Regent Foods, The Philippine Star, One Sports+ and Cignal.

