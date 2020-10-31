Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wimbledon champ Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    WIMBLEDON champion Simona Halep has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “mild symptoms.”

    The 29-year-old Romanian player said on Twitter that she is self-isolating at home and “recovering well from mild symptoms.”

    She added, “I feel good... we will get through this together.”

      Halep is ranked No. 2 in the world. She won Wimbledon in 2019 and the French Open in 2018. Wimbledon was cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

      Halep skipped the U.S. Open due to fears of catching COVID-19. She said in August that she preferred to stay and train in Europe.

      PHOTO: AP

