Huey, Arcilla urge PH tennis brass to get act together after ITF suspension

FIL-Am Treat Huey said players will suffer the most in the wake of the suspension issued by the International Tenis Federation against the Philippine Tennis Association, as he urged local officials to come up with a solution.

“I have heard rumors about the ITF suspending Philta. If my fellow players are barred from the Davis Cup and other international team competitions, it would be a huge blow to our livelihood in an already trying time,” said Treat Huey in a press release.

“The athletes should not suffer because of the shortcomings of Philta which we have no control over and are not even made aware of. I really hope that there will be positive changes moving forward, starting off with the holding of an election.

“My ultimate hope is to have a unified and a more efficiently-run organization that will ensure that all the tennis players in the country will be properly taken care of. I just want to have the chance to be able to get back to competing again, after a crazy 2020,” said Huey.

ITF President David Haggerty said Philta is made up of an “exclusive membership base” which does not qualify the group to be a national sporting federation.

Philta has been suspended for two years after failing to submit reportorial requirements, including plans for amending its constitution to increase membership.

“Kailangan ayusin agad ng Philta itong gusot na ito, make positive changes for the betterment of Philippine tennis by instituting programs for national athletes. Kawawa kaming mga players especially the national team players ang upcoming junior players na apektado nitong suspension na ‘to,” said Philippine team member Johnny Arcilla.